Wisconsin woman decapitates, dismembers sex partner while high on meth, authorities say

WARNING: Details contained in this news story are disturbing.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A Wisconsin woman is accused of killing and dismembering a man during a drug-fueled sex session, dumping his head and penis in a bucket and his legs in a crockpot last Thursday.

The woman then reportedly told police they were “going to have fun trying to find all of the organs,” WBAY reported.

Taylor D. Schabusiness, 24, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

Prosecutors said the sexual assault charge is for acts that occurred after the man was dead, according to the news outlet.

The mutilated victim in the ghoulish homicide is a 25-year-old Green Bay man. His identity has not been released by authorities.

Officers were dispatched to the gory crime scene at a residence on Stony Brook Lane about 3:30 a.m. Feb. 23 after a mother reported finding her son’s head in a bucket, WBAY reported.

The reporting party resides at the home. She made the ghastly discovery after being awakened by a door slamming.

Police were called to a home on Stony Brook Lane about 3:30 a.m. Feb. 23. ( WBAY-TV)

Detectives learned that Schabusiness may have been the last person to be seen with the victim. She was located at a residence on Eastman Avenue with dried blood on her clothes, WBAY reported.

Authorities conducted a search of the woman’s van and discovered the victim’s legs and other human remains in a crockpot, the news outlet reported, citing the criminal complaint.

Police found a crockpot with human remains during a search of Taylor Schabusiness’ van. ( WBAY-TV)

Moreover, back at the mother’s home, in addition to discovering the man’s head in a bucket, they found the man’s “male organ” in the bucket and upper torso in a storage tote, along with “body fluid” and knives.

Taylor Schabusiness is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault. ( WBAY-TV)

When police asked Schabusiness what happened, she reportedly said, “That’s a good question,” the New York Post reported.

She proceeded to tell police that she and the victim had been smoking methamphetamine before going to his mother’s home. While at the residence, they engaged in sex that involved the use of chains.

Schabusiness said she was rendered unconscious during the ordeal, but then went “crazy” and began choking her sex partner. She was adamant that she did not intend to kill him, but enjoyed choking him, WBAY reported.

The victim’s mother discovered the gory crime after hearing a door slam. ( WBAY-TV)

According to the criminal complaint, Schabusiness said “police were going to have fun trying to find all of the organs as she dismembered the body. Schabusiness stated all of the body parts should be in the basement.”

“Schabusiness stated she used knives that she obtained from the kitchen of the residence and that a bread knife worked the best because of the serrated blade,” the complaint continued.

The suspect said she “did get paranoid and lazy and that she thought it was the ‘dope’ that was making her paranoid,” the court document said.

“She also said she planned on taking all the body parts with her but “got lazy and only ended up putting the leg/foot in the van and she forgot the head,” according to the complaint.

The prosecutor said “it’s one of the most serious offenses” they’ve encountered in a while. ( WBAY-TV)

The woman had recently been put on probation and was supposed to be wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet but apparently managed to remove it, WBAY reported. The reason for her probation was unclear.

Taylor Schabusiness did not say much during her Tuesday court appearance. ( Facebook/Schabusiness Taylor)

During Tuesday’s court appearance, Schabusiness appeared calm and said very little, simply acknowledging her right to legal counsel, the New York Post reported.

Prosecutor Caleb Saunders called the crime “one of the most serious offenses we’ve had in this county in some time.”

“I think the facts alleged are extremely concerning and disturbing and go to the violent nature and grave nature of the offense,” he said.

A court commissioner set Schabusiness’ bond at $2 million during Tuesday’s hearing.

