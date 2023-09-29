Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, one of the suspects involved in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French has been offered a plea deal.

The suspect, 25-year-old Eric Morgan, faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, and obstruction of justice in connection with the fatal shooting of Officer French in August 2021. Under the proposed plea agreement with the Cook County State’s Attorneys, Eric Morgan would be sentenced to the maximum seven years for the weapons charge.

The sentence would run concurrently with five- and three-year sentences for the other two charges he faces.

The plea deal does not affect the legal situation of Eric Morgan’s brother, Emonte Morgan, who is accused of shooting Officer French multiple times and is charged with first-degree murder in her death.

The shooting also left Officer French’s partner critically wounded.