Upon arrival, officers found one victim with injuries consistent with a homicide. The victim was identified as Cochran.

According to information from the city of Conway, Cochran retired as a lieutenant from the Conway Police Department with over 38 years of service. Moreover, he was “a valuable member of the team and impacted the lives of many.”

Longtime employees of the department said he was a great mentor to many officers, Law Officer reported.

At the time of Cochran’s murder, the Conway Police Department issued the following statement.