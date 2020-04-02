HORRY COUNTY, S.C. – Horry County police have arrested the man wanted in connection with the murder of a retired Conway police lieutenant last month.
According to officials, Eric Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk, 22, of Conway, was taken into custody in the Green Sea area, WMBF reported.
He was booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Police said Faulk is believed to have been involved with the death of James Odell Cochran, 65, of Conway.
On March 5, around 6 p.m., police responded to a home on Long Branch Road for a report of suspicious activity, according to a press release from the Horry County Police Department.
Upon arrival, officers found one victim with injuries consistent with a homicide. The victim was identified as Cochran.
According to information from the city of Conway, Cochran retired as a lieutenant from the Conway Police Department with over 38 years of service. Moreover, he was “a valuable member of the team and impacted the lives of many.”
Longtime employees of the department said he was a great mentor to many officers, Law Officer reported.
At the time of Cochran’s murder, the Conway Police Department issued the following statement.
It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Odell Cochran. Cochran retired from the Conway Police Department with over thirty-eight years of service as a lieutenant and was a valuable member of the team and impacted the lives of many.
Based on the calls, messages, and condolences that have been sent, it is obvious that his contributions to our community are still felt and realized by many.
Cochran served our department and citizens of Conway well and was loved by many in our community. He retired with twenty-five years of service and then returned for thirteen years as a community service officer.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to his daughter, sons, sister, and other family. We will be assisting with funeral plans to give him the full honors he deserves and has earned with his admirable service record.
Those who worked with him over the years are deeply saddened, but everyone has a special moment they remember working alongside him. The Conway Police Department would like to thank members of the community for their support during this time as we extend our prayers and support to the family of one of our own, Odell Cochran.