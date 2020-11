A Conway police officer courageously ran into a burning home and brought out two people and their dog.

Officer Carson Howard’s bodycam footage was shared by Conway Police Department Monday afternoon on Twitter.

Officer Carson Howard (Conway Police Department)

Howard is seen running into a residence engulfed in flames. Inside, a man and a woman yelled for him to save their dog. He led both people and their pet out a side door of the home, KATV reported.

It appears that nobody was injured.