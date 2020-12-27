A Mississippi convenience store clerk shot a would be robbery suspect on December 23rd just after 6:30 p.m., according to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office.
Fox 13 reports that the suspect walked into the store with a handgun and demanded money from the store clerk.
During the robbery, the store clerk shot the suspect who then fled out of the store, per reports.
Following a blood trail, police were able to determine that the suspect, 22-year-old Joshua Johnson, is the alleged robbery suspect.
According to police, forensic evidence led them to a home where they learned that someone dropped Johnson off at a nearby hospital for treatment.
Criminal charges are pending on the suspect.