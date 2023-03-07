Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ATLANTA – A Southern Poverty Law Center attorney is one of 23 antagonists charged with domestic terrorism after they hurled bricks, Molotov cocktails and fireworks, while smoke and flames erupted from equipment and grass at the site of Atlanta’s future Public Safety Training Facility, police said Monday.

Thomas Webb Jurgens, 28, was identified as one of the defendants in what police have described as a “coordinated attack” on the still-under-construction training facility, the New York Post reported.

Jurgens is listed as a staff attorney with the left-leaning SPLC, according to the State Bar of Georgia as well as his since-deleted LinkedIn page, the news outlet reported.

Thomas Webb Jurgens is a staff attorney with the left-leaning Southern Poverty Law Center, according to the State Bar of Georgia and his since-deleted LinkedIn page.

As usual, the overwhelming majority of those arrested came from outside of Georgia. Of the 23 people charged with domestic terrorism during the violence, only Jurgens and one other defendant, Jack Beaman, reside in the state, The Post reported.

JUST IN: Dekalb County just released the 23 mugshots pic.twitter.com/eGwKbWiRZv — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) March 6, 2023

Law enforcement authorities said a majority of the arrestees originated from other parts of the U.S. as well as France and Canada.