MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – Without the analysis and quick thinking of South Carolina police officers, a woman may have lost her life. Tamara Palmer credits personnel with the Mount Pleasant Police Department for taking the life-saving action when they stopped her in December.

Mount Pleasant officers responded on Dec. 2 to a report of a possible drunk driver. They located the vehicle in question and saw the automobile fail to stay within its lane and strike the curb several times, which then led to a traffic stop, Fox News Digital reported.

Officers Schoonmaker and Aton contacted Palmer who was operating the vehicle. She complained about an awful headache during their encounter. Officers did not believe she was impaired by drugs or alcohol, but was suffering from a medical emergency, according to the department.

As a result, Palmer was transported by ambulance to a hospital for evaluation. Once she was under medical care, doctors determined the woman had a brain tumor and had to undergo emergency surgery.

On Feb. 19, Palmer contacted the police department to give an update on her condition. She is now doing well, but said she would not have had such a positive outcome without the officers’ quick thinking.

She said after medical personnel discovered the tumor, she immediately underwent surgery, which lasted eight hours.

Hence, she believes the police officers who stopped her in December saved her life, Fox reported.

“Without their quick analysis of the situation, the outcome could have ended differently,” MPPD wrote on Facebook.