Multiple people, including several teenagers, were left injured following a mass shooting early Saturday morning at a park in South Carolina.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call around 1:20 a.m. about a large group of teens gathered at Meadowlake Park. When they arrived, most of the crowd was already dispersed.

One woman was found with a lower body injury after being hit by a car that was leaving the scene and the officials later confirmed that gunshot victims were starting to arrive at area hospitals.

As the deputies arrived on the scene, they made a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the scene. The car did not stop, leading to a pursuit.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Miquise Fulwiley, eventually stopped and was arrested, along with a passenger, identified as 18-year-old Ty’Quan Kelly.

ABC13 reported that Fulwiley was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, simple possession of marijuana and the unlawful carry of a pistol.

Kelly was charged with simple possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a pistol.

The gathering at Meadowlake Park involved students from multiple high schools in the area. Officials specified that it was not a park-sponsored event, and the Richland County Recreation Commission is cooperating with the investigation.