AUSTIN, Texas – George Soros-back prosecutors throughout the country have wreaked havoc on the criminal justice system. Their soft-on-crime-harsh-on-cops approach has contributed to the exit of many good men and women from the profession. Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza is at the top of the list when it comes to prosecutors who’ve done the most damage to public safety and local police agencies, according to law enforcement officers who’ve been forced to deal with him and his progressive (destructive) policies.

So it comes as no surprise that cops were not happy to see Garza when he showed up at the funeral of fallen Austin Police Officer Jorge “George” Pastore, the SWAT Team member who was shot and killed Nov. 11 while responding to a call about a barricaded gunman holding three hostages.

As Garza arrived at the memorial service on Friday, his presence created so much angst and outrage that he was forced to make an early exit, multiple law enforcement sources told Fox News Digital.

“When he came walking in, I thought what gall this man has to show up at a funeral for an officer killed in the line of duty when all he’s done since he’s been in office is go after cops,” Dennis Farris, president of the Austin Police Retired Officers Association, told the news outlet.

Garza arrived at the funeral and was asked to leave a room set aside for first responders since his presence was “making people uncomfortable.” He then seated himself in an area set aside for the mayor and city council, where he was also “not supposed to be,” a law enforcement source told Fox.

Finally, the rogue prosecutor was told he was not welcome where he situated himself and was directed to watch the funeral in a room on CCTV, at which point he decided to leave, according to another source.

“It was a slap in the face to every officer there seeing Garza at the funeral,” an Austin police officer who wished to remain anonymous told Fox. “Everyone I spoke to expressed anger, confusion or both given his relationship, or lack thereof, with the law enforcement community.”

“What’s worse, it seemed as though Garza was genuinely confused as to why he was being asked to leave areas he didn’t belong, as though he didn’t understand all the problems he’s caused by unjustly indicting so many of our brothers and sisters. He should have just stayed home,” the officer said.

“From my perspective, he wasn’t welcome and the fact that either he was asked to leave or he chose to leave on his own (is unclear),” Farris said. “Whatever the case may be, I’m glad he left because he shouldn’t have shown up in the first place.”

Garza was backed by progressive billionaire George Soros’ financial network to the tune of $652,000 during his campaign for office in 2020, Fox reported. The Texas Justice & Public Safety PAC, to which Soros contributed, spent nearly $1 million on digital and mail advertisements to help Garza’s campaign, according to campaign finance records.

The chief prosecutor in Travis County campaigned for the DA’s office by promising to prosecute cops. He’s more than and he fulfilled that promise by indicting 19 officers involved in quelling a Black Lives Matter riot that the department previously exonerated, which his critics say was politically motivated. Garza also went through on a promise to indict Austin Police Officer Christopher Taylor for murder in a move that critics called “more evidence of anti-police bias.”

A mistrial was declared in the Taylor case earlier this year, but that didn’t dissuade Garza and some of his hired cronies. He took another swing and a second mistrial was declared last week after the jury deliberated for more than 34 hours but could not reach a unanimous verdict, KVUE reported.

Afterward, the officer’s defense counsel got a chance to visit with the jury, learning that eight jurors were convinced that Taylor was not guilty of murder while the remaining four believed he was guilty.

Given the circumstances and his political standing in the county, Garza’s brief appearance at the funeral could be considered more than a lack of self-awareness, but a microaggression that triggered a flurry of emotional reactions on social media from accounts that called out the district attorney for his previous actions.

“The most anti-Police DA in Austin history was asked to leave a police funeral,” Travis County GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak posted on X,. “Actions have consequences.”

“DA Garza knew exactly what he was doing showing up at this funeral,” Austin-area attorney Adam Loewy posted on X. “He knew his presence would create controversy as a family mourned – but did it anyway. Troubling.”

Officer Pastore was laid to rest on Friday after a long motorcade made its way through a 16-mile route that ended at the Circuit of the Americas amphitheater where a large gathering of police officers from across the state waited to pay their final respects, Fox 7 Austin reported.

“His dedication to our department, our community and his teammates was second to none. None. Pastore was always all in,” Austin Police Interim Chief Robin Henderson said at the funeral. “Pastore exemplified leadership, teamwork, inclusion, selflessness, passion and resiliency.”