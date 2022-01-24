Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The widow of slain NYPD cop Jason Rivera posted a heartbreaking message to her 22-year-old newlywed husband on Instagram on Sunday — calling him “my beautiful angel.”

Rivera was killed Friday when he and his police partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, were ambushed by 47-year-old career criminal Lashawn McNeil while responding to a domestic violence dispute.

“Yesterday I visited the locker room where you used to FaceTime me at [sic] during your meal time or right before you had to go downstairs to the muster room for roll call at 15:00,” Rivera’s grieving widow wrote in an online post.

“Last night was supposed to be your day 5 & you were RDO [off] for the next three days,” she said. “We both waited for your RDO’s to spend them together.

“But now your soul will spend the rest of my days without me, throughout me, right beside me,” the widow wrote.

“I love you till the end of time.

Rivera’s wife referred to her husband at the time as “my soulmate, best friend and lover from now until the end of time.”