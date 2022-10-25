Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HARTLAND, Wis. – Law enforcement officials in Wisconsin said that six people found dead following a blaze at an apartment in Hartland last week had been shot in an apparent case of murder-suicide, according to the Associated Press.

Firefighters responded to the scene of a burning apartment in the Village of Hartland on Friday. When flames were extinguished the bodies of a couple and their four children were discovered, KEYT reported.

The building consisted of four units, and all of the 10 additional residents made it out safely.

On Monday evening, Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko said the victims each suffered a single gunshot wound.

Connor McKisick was identified as the stepfather to the children in the residence. He had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the chief noted. The others who died included Jessica McKisick, a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys.