BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fun-loving Buffalo Police officers Moe Badger and Michael Norwood Jr., also known as the “Singing Cops,” have become quite popular after a video of them singing in a downtown Buffalo restaurant went viral early in 2019. After receiving much deserved notoriety due to their talents, they are now going to enjoy the competition as contestants on Season 33 of “The Amazing Race.”

Not long after the video of Badger and Norwood exploded, they received an invitation to appear on “The Ellen Show,” WGRZ reported.

During the appearance they received $10,000 to go toward the C.O.P.P.S. (Children Overcoming Police Stereotypes Through Sports) charity.

C.O.P.P.S. was founded before the duo’s fame to bridge the gap between the community and the police department by fostering positive relationships between kids and officers. The organization frequently hosts events in the community like sports tournaments and provides positive mentorships for children, SweetBuffalo716 reported.

Now the pair will take their talents around the globe as Badger announced Friday afternoon on Instagram that they will be on the next season of “The Amazing Race,” which begins airing Jan. 5, according to WGRZ.

“Well @ifbbpro_mnorwood01 and I told you guys we had some big news coming up, well here it is; more details to come stay tuned. January 5th we will be contestants on @theamazingrace representing our great city of Buffalo, New York,” Badger said in the post.

They are seen in the trailer for next season, which was also released Friday. The duo make their first appearance at the 1-minute, 11-second mark in the YouTube video below:

“It’s really surreal,” Norwood previously said about the notoriety. “I wake up, sit on the edge of bed, and I feel like I am living in a dream because this is something we never asked for, it just came about.”