Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A North Carolina Sheriff has made it clear that drugs are not welcome in their community. Authorities with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office put a yard sign outside one particular home in Kings Mountain, with the words “This drug house closed for business by Sheriff Alan Norman,” printed on it, Fox Carolina reported Friday.

“Customers are no longer welcome! Any unhappy customers or citizens with information about other drug houses should call 704-484-4831,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Social media users expressed their joy at the news, one person writing, “Very thankful for the hard work and this type of job is dangerous to the health of our brave law enforcement!!”

“This has been going on all afternoon in front of my house. It has been a blessing seeing these great men and women doing this awesome job!!! We personally thanked all of them for this. We have numerous children that live out here and it has not been safe for them to enjoy their life,” another commented.

Details about arrests in the case were not immediately provided.

Breitbart News reported that in March, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in Florida also shut down a drug house, and video footage showed authorities performing the operation:

“I’m Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. Our SWAT Team and Special Investigations Unit just raided the house you see behind me because its a poison peddler business. Not anymore,” he said while standing in front of a sign that read, “This Drug House Closed for Business.”

He then issued a warning.

“For the rest of you, if you are a poison peddler, get the hell out of Flagler County because you are next,” Staly declared.