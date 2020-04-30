In a statement released to the public, Racine County (WI) Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said that state law regarding the coronavirus does not supersede the Constitutional rights of citizens, and added that he would not “participate in the destruction of Racine County businesses or interfere in the freedoms granted to all of us by our Constitution.”

“I want to take this opportunity to notify Racine County citizens of our position on the enforcement of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services public health emergency orders,” said Sheriff Christopher Schmaling in the statement.

“Wisconsin law gives the Governor and the Wisconsin DHS the authority to develop emergency measures and enforce rules and orders to protect the public during a health crisis,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, state law does not have the power to supersede or suspend the Constitutional rights of American citizens,” added the sheriff.

” I urge the Wisconsin DHS to develop a workable plan that balances the safety of our citizens while at the same time acknowledging the fact that there is a way for business to operate even during the current health situation,” said Sheriff Schmaling. I have all the confidence in Racine County business owners that they can make the appropriate adjustments in the way they operate during this difficult time to accommodate for the safety of their employees and guests.”

“The overreaching measures taken by State government will have dire lifetime consequences for businesses, homeowners, and families,” he said.

The sheriff continued, “I took an oath to uphold the constitutional rights of our citizens and I cannot in good faith participate in the destruction of Racine County businesses or interfere in the freedoms granted to all of us by our Constitution.”

The statement further reads, “We will leave the enforcement of public health orders to the health department experts. It is important that we stay focused on our obligations and responsibilities to those areas of the law that we are charged with enforcing. We have and will continue to concentrate our resources and efforts at keeping our roads safe and protecting our citizens from criminal activity.”

“Let’s get Racine County back on its feet again and move ahead,” said Sheriff Schmaling.