After the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office received death threats and criticism from activists that claimed the word “Thug” was racist, the doubled down last Thursday by continuing a long standing tradition at the agency.

“Thug Thursday”

Last week, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office deleted the photo from its “Team Sheriff” Facebook page on Saturday, AL.com reported. The post initially shared Thursday showed a doctored image of a Christmas tree decorated with photos of people arrested or wanted for crimes.

The Facebook post showed a Christmas tree adorned with “thugshots”

“We have decorated our Tree with THUGSHOTS to show how many Thugs we have taken off the streets of Mobile this year! We could not have done it without our faithful followers!” the department wrote, according to a screenshot of the since-deleted post shared by Fox 10.

“Any of the things that your friend THUGS have stolen will be available for you!” the post continued. “But that’s not all, after you choose your one stolen item, your very own personal concierge #correctionsofficer will provide an escort to METRO DELUXE where you will receive your FREE COVID TEST. If you pass your test, then your concierge will take you for a ‘custom fitting’ to receive your Holiday Jumpsuit with matching ‘flap flops.’”

Last Thursday, the agency posted the following on their “Team Sheriff” Facebook Page and finished with a special hashtag…..#wedidnotcallhimathug #yet

We here at Law Officer say it’s about time. Law Enforcement has no business apologizing for criminals being exposed as criminals.

The vast majority of the comments agree with us.

“Love these post. These people are criminals and forfeited any rights when they commit crimes. If caught, convicted and punished. Most are not first time offenders. If it offends you, move on and do not follow.”

“If everyone has a problem With what they post on their page quit following it and you won’t see it!! I love the thug tree!!”

“It is sad that some people are offended by these entertaining posts of the Mobile County Sheriff Department. Yes they are entertaining. Yes they get people watching, looking and talking. I feel that these are a great way to get the community involved in trying to find these “alleged” criminals and letting the judicial system allow justice to prevail. It is sad that a few people get angry and butt hurt when the MCSD is asking for community support in getting these THUGS behind bars.”