MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Part of the criminal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols now includes a potential connection he had with the ex-girlfriend or ex-wife of one of the Memphis police officers who has been charged in his death.

In a statement to Newsweek, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said the potential connection between a former romantic partner of Demetrius Haley and Nichols “…is still under investigation.”

The news outlet reportedly inquired if Haley sent photos of Nichols to his ex-partner following the incident. A spokesperson for the DA’s Office told Newsweek “All of those are the things, along with the participation of others, that [are] now the subject of our investigation.”

Erica Williams, director of communications for the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office told Newsweek that the rumors have not been “confirmed.”

Williams said, “We know that there have been questions about other officers and Fire Department personnel on the scene, persons remotely operating cameras, the potential of false reporting, among other things. We are now at the stage of our investigation where we are looking into all of these matters.”

She added, “At this time none of those accusations are confirmed. However, nothing is off the table as this is a very active investigation—and still early in the investigation,” according to the Post Millennial.

Haley is one of five former Memphis police officers charged with murder in Nichols death. The others include Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith, Law Officer reported.

All five men are facing seven felony charges, including one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of official oppression and two counts each of aggravated kidnapping and official misconduct.

