Henry County, GA.- Police in Georgia and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal are offering a $30,000 reward for any information regarding a suspect who shot and wounded a police officer last week.

Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai, 38, was responding to a domestic disturbance on Thursday and was attempting to make an arrest, according to the Henry County Police Department.

Jordan Jackson, 22, allegedly shot Desai and fled the scene in a 2016 Honda Civic, according to authorities. Officer Desai was taken to Grady Medical Center and was listed in critical, but stable condition Sunday, according to ABC News.

Desai, who is married and has two children, has been with the Henry County Police for two years.

On Sunday, a reward for information on Jackson’s location was announced and the money came from several sources.

The Harris County Sheriff’s office and the U.S. Marshals Office each offered $10,000.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta offered $5,000, and O’Neal, who lives in Henry County, also offered $5,000.

Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 800-597-TIPS (8477).

