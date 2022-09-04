Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

UPDATE

NORFOLK, Va. – Two of the seven gunshot victims did not survive, Norfolk police said Sunday. The deceased victims were identified as Zabre Miller, 25, and Angela McKnight, 19, according to WTOP.

NORFOLK, Va. – Several college students are among seven people injured and hospitalized after a shooting near Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia early Sunday, authorities said.

Norfolk officers responded around midnight to calls regarding a shooting in the 5000 block of Killiam Avenue, which is less than a mile from campus, officials said, according to the New York Post.

Among the seven people wounded, two suffered “life-threatening” injuries, police confirmed via Twitter.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue. 7 people have been taken to the hospital (5 have non-life threatening injuries, 2 have life threatening injuries) Call came in around 12:00 a.m. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/rTnL4e4YEF — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) September 4, 2022

The Norfolk State University, which is located on the opposite end of the city, said “several” of the victims are students.

Officers with the Norfolk Police Department responded at around midnight to a calls of a shooting in the 5000 block of Killiam Avenue. ( Google Maps)

The school’s tweet referred to the shooting as an “isolated off-campus” incident near “50th Street and Hampton Blvd.”

“NSU Police have secured the NSU campus. Counseling is being made available for any student in need of services,” the tweet said.

Norfolk Police have informed us that several NSU students have been the victims of a shooting at an isolated off-campus location near 50th Street and Hampton Blvd. NSU Police have secured the NSU campus. Counseling is being made available for any student in need of services. — Norfolk State University (@Norfolkstate) September 4, 2022

“Initial indications are that our students were innocent bystanders of a shooting at an evening house party,” the university posted to its Instagram page, adding that although NSU’s police had secured the university’s campus, there was no danger on school grounds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Norfolk State University 🔰 (@norfolkstateuniversity)

A spokesperson with Old Dominion said none of the victims were ODU students, News 3 reported.

Early this morning seven people were shot – two have life-threatening injuries – in Norfolk, Virginia. Several of the victims are Norfolk State University students. #valeg https://t.co/v0W71BQYas — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 4, 2022

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...