Seven people were killed in a series of massage parlor shootings in the Atlanta area early Tuesday evening. The three attacks, on Asian operated massage parlors were approximately 25 miles apart but it is unclear at this point whether they are connected.

Four people were shot and killed and two others were injured at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, Georgia when a gunman entered the spa and opened fire shortly before 5 p.m., according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Roughly 25 miles south of the scene of that shooting, three Asian women were shot and killed at Gold Spa and one Asian woman was shot and killed at Aromatherapy Spa in northern Atlanta about one hour later, according to Fox News.

Detectives with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office are coordinating with the Atlanta Police Department in the investigation.

Within hours after the rampage, 21 year old Robert Aaron Long was taken into custody and is being referred to as a “person of interest” at this time.