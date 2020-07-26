SEATTLE — Seattle police declared a riot on Saturday night and arrested at least 45 people causing mayhem in the city.

Seattle police said protesters threw large rocks, bottles, fireworks and other explosives at officers during demonstrations, CNN reported. Others set fire to a portable trailer and a construction site, police said in a series of tweets.

At least 45 people were arrested on charges of assaulting officers, obstruction and failure to disperse, police said.

As of 10pm: Police have made 45 arrests in connection with today’s riot in the East Precinct. 21 officers sustained injuries after being struck by bricks, rocks mortars/other explosives. Most officers were able to return to duty. One was treated at a hospital for a knee injury. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 26, 2020

Twenty-one officers have been injured from having projectiles thrown at them, according to police. Most officers were able to return to duty, the department’s Twitter said. One officer was hospitalized with a leg injury caused by an explosive.