SEATTLE — Two Seattle homeowners with a “Thin Blue Line” flag outside their house were targeted in a drive-by shooting on Friday, police confirmed to Fox News.

Surveillance footage obtained by KIRO-TV shows a vehicle firing nine shots at a home in North Seattle before speeding away.

The owners of the home are two grandparents who have reportedly lived in the neighborhood for more than 30 years. The couple told the station they believed they were targeted because of the flag, which conveys support for law enforcement.

“I went numb. This didn’t really happen did it?” said the homeowner. “I’m fearful because I don’t know who it would be that would get that angry.”

The man said “about twice a week” he talked with people who made “derogatory remarks” and told him to take down the flag.

“I didn’t argue with anybody,” he said.

“ACAB,” which stands for “All Cops Are Bastards” and “Black Lives Matter” have also been spray-painted outside their home, according to the station.

The homeowners replaced a large flag with a smaller flag with a similar display, hoping that would deescalate the situation. After the shooting, Seattle police officers told them it wasn’t safe to keep it hanging.

“The police said as much as we appreciate your support, we tell our families don’t fly them.”

They knew supporting law enforcement might draw in some criticism but say they never would have imagined that a display could almost get them killed, KIRO reported.

“Everybody has an opinion and we’re entitled to it. You don’t shoot me for it!”

The couple has declined to reveal their identities for fear of retaliation.

Seattle police told Fox News that there have been no arrests in the shooting. Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact them.