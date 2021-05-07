Tulsa, Oklahoma – Tulsa Police Officer Sean Terrell has been named the Rotary Club of Tulsa Officer of the Year. Terrell, 33 years-old, came to the department from a small town in Kansas and he told the Tulsa World that he views his career in law enforcement as a “calling.” If Officer Terrell is judged by that calling then it is safe to say that he is highly successful.

An eight year veteran of the agency, Terrell founded Blue Light Ministries after graduating from the Dallas Theological Seminary in 2018. His emphasis is on mental and physical health along with the spiritual side.