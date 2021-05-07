Tulsa, Oklahoma – Tulsa Police Officer Sean Terrell has been named the Rotary Club of Tulsa Officer of the Year. Terrell, 33 years-old, came to the department from a small town in Kansas and he told the Tulsa World that he views his career in law enforcement as a “calling.” If Officer Terrell is judged by that calling then it is safe to say that he is highly successful.
An eight year veteran of the agency, Terrell founded Blue Light Ministries after graduating from the Dallas Theological Seminary in 2018. His emphasis is on mental and physical health along with the spiritual side.
Blue Light Ministries is not associated with the Tulsa Police Department but with all of law enforcement across the country. Terrell serves those officers by providing Bible studies, financial assistance, faith-based counseling and community support for officers’ families and marriages.
Terrell has brought his passion for serving others to his full-time job and as a Tulsa Police officer, he works in the Community Engagement Unit and provides opportunities for the community to meet officers in a positive environment.
Terrell recently Brought “Project eNGAGE” to Tulsa that featured three days of video games, food and guest speakers along with a positive engagement with law enforcement and the youth.
A father of five kids, Terrell is involved every day with his kids and coaches basketball in his time off.