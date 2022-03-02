Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHICAGO – Shocking dashcam video captured the moment a father of two was shot and killed in Chicago during a road-rage confrontation with another driver.

Scott Mattison, 46, is seen arguing with the driver of a white Ford sedan about 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Bartlett and Oltendorf roads in the northwestern suburb of Streamwood, CBS Chicago reported.

The shooting suspect who was operating the Ford was later identified as 18-year-old Jonathan Mejia, according to the New York Post.

Mattison appears to stick his arm into the vehicle before being shot, reportedly by Mejia.

Mattison worked as an HVAC installer for Paragon Mechanical Inc. in Arlington Heights.

“He didn’t deserve to die — to be gunned down the way he was,” Kevin Polka, Mattison’s boss said. “He always was about his daughters.”

Scott Mattison was arguing with the driver of a white Ford sedan, and appeared to reach into the vehicle before getting shot. ( Twitter)

Polka was asked if he was surprised that his friend got out of the truck prior to being killed. He said he didn’t know — but that if he hadn’t, “he would be here today.”

Arick Lopez was walking his dogs nearby at the time of the shooting.

“Heard a couple of shots. There was arguing, one thing led to another, and consequences came.” he told CBS Chicago.

Scott Mattison leaves behind two daughters. ( Facebook – Scott Mattison)

Mejia is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, the news outlet reported. He was scheduled to make his first appearance Wednesday at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...