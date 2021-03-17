Eureka, Missouri — The Rockwood School District has removed a “thin blue line” flag from Eureka High School’s baseball caps, according to a statement by Superintendent Mark T. Miles. His message was posted Tuesday, March 16 on the district’s website. The “thin blue line” has existed for decades and is a show of support for fallen law enforcement officers.
Unfortunately, the media, activists and even police chiefs have continued to lie about the symbol and it’s purpose. In response to the news out of Rockwood, the St. Louis Post Dispatch said that the “slogan references officers’ blue uniforms and was launched in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.”
That is a lie.
At best, it’s a fabrication or a sign of really weak “journalism” since anyone with a search engine could learn more about the decades-long tradition of the flag. And the absurd copy/paste Wikipedia nonsense completely overlooks the obvious association with the thin casket band used for draping a flag to honor fallen military or police officers, as this photo from 1984 of President Reagan honoring the fallen unknown soldiers clearly evidences.
In a statement by Superintendent Mark T. Miles, he said that as a public entity, the school district must refrain from supporting any political group or cause, yet clarified that the district supports the “men and women who are our partners in law enforcement.”
That is also a lie
“The thin blue line represents different things to different people, based upon an individual’s perspective and their unique experiences with law enforcement,” Miles wrote. “Any political or potentially divisive symbol has no place on our uniforms.”
Based on that absurd comment, we’re not sure what the baseball team could actually wear, given that practically everything is a divisive symbol these days.
Speaking of being offended, we believe that the school logo clearly represents the slashing of trees and woodlands and is therefore a symbol of anti-climate change.
Will our offense push Miles to remove that?
Sure, this may seem silly. But when our supposed leaders make ridiculous statements along with stupid decisions, things are absolutely serious. And taking “action” based upon a complete misunderstanding of a flag and its tradition—and how it symbolizes sacrifice for the sake of justice, law, and order—is inexcusable.
TAKE ACTION NOW
Demand that Superintendent Mark Miles apologize for his actions and immediately reverse his discriminatory and uneducated decision. The “Thin Blue Line” has stood for decades as a symbol of honoring over 24,000 police officers that have been killed in the line off duty. Miles, who is perhaps a wanna-be vexillologist, has completely misinterpreted the tradition of the “thin blue line” flag—or he is just ignorant of the fact that the flag has been around for decades.
Clearly, Miles certainly could use a few lessons in leadership. Moreover, he needs to be taught a lesson that following whatever nonsense that may be popular at the moment in mainstream news and social media is no substitute for making an actual informed decision.
Therefore, for the sake of children in the Rockwood School District, and everywhere throughout America, we must demand that Superintendent Miles apologize and correct his erroneous, uninformed decision.
Rockwood School District Board of Education
E-mail the Rockwood School District Board of Education
Call the Rockwood School District: (636) 733-2000
Call Superintendent Miles: (636) 733-2005
E-Mail Superintendent Miles: [email protected]
President Loralee Mondl: [email protected]
Vice-President Lynne Midyett: [email protected]
DirectorJaime Bayes: [email protected]
Director Dr. Keith Kinder: [email protected]
Director Randy Miller: [email protected]
Director Tamara Jo Rhomberg: [email protected]
Director Thomas Dunn: [email protected]
Read more about what it takes to stand up to cowards, chaos, and lies—much like the nonsense that has transpired in Eureka… Get the book that is helping re-define courageous police leaderhip.