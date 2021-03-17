“The thin blue line represents different things to different people, based upon an individual’s perspective and their unique experiences with law enforcement,” Miles wrote. “Any political or potentially divisive symbol has no place on our uniforms.”

Based on that absurd comment, we’re not sure what the baseball team could actually wear, given that practically everything is a divisive symbol these days.

Speaking of being offended, we believe that the school logo clearly represents the slashing of trees and woodlands and is therefore a symbol of anti-climate change.

Will our offense push Miles to remove that?

Sure, this may seem silly. But when our supposed leaders make ridiculous statements along with stupid decisions, things are absolutely serious. And taking “action” based upon a complete misunderstanding of a flag and its tradition—and how it symbolizes sacrifice for the sake of justice, law, and order—is inexcusable.

TAKE ACTION NOW

Demand that Superintendent Mark Miles apologize for his actions and immediately reverse his discriminatory and uneducated decision. The “Thin Blue Line” has stood for decades as a symbol of honoring over 24,000 police officers that have been killed in the line off duty. Miles, who is perhaps a wanna-be vexillologist, has completely misinterpreted the tradition of the “thin blue line” flag—or he is just ignorant of the fact that the flag has been around for decades.

Clearly, Miles certainly could use a few lessons in leadership. Moreover, he needs to be taught a lesson that following whatever nonsense that may be popular at the moment in mainstream news and social media is no substitute for making an actual informed decision.

Therefore, for the sake of children in the Rockwood School District, and everywhere throughout America, we must demand that Superintendent Miles apologize and correct his erroneous, uninformed decision.