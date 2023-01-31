Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man has been accused of repeatedly raping and beating a 10-year-old girl in 2018 and 2019, including after the girl angered him by feeding the dog, police said, according to multiple reports.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Roscoe Roy Jr. He was taken into custody Friday in Cumberland County by the Lower Allen Township Police Department and charged with rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, strangulation, indecent exposure and indecent assault, FOX 43 reported.

The criminal investigation goes back to May 2019 when the girl first reported allegations of sexual and physical abuse to a child advocacy group.

The crimes reportedly occurred in 2018 and 2019 at Roy’s home in Mechanicsburg. Most recently, Roy lived in the neighboring Harrisburg area, but has since been described as homeless by police.

According to Penn Live, court records revealed the following details:

The 10-year-old girl told social workers at UPMC Children’s Advocacy Center in 2019 about how Roy abused her when she visited his home in Lower Allen Township. In that interview, the girl said she slept in Roy’s bed, where much of the the sexual abuse occurred, police said. She once woke up to Roy raping her, and another time, she passed out during the attack thinking she was going to die, police said. All she remembered was Roy’s hands around her neck, according to police. That is not the only time Roy choked the girl, according to police. In another incident, Roy strangled the girl with a headset when she did not turn off the X-Box when he told her to. On another occasion, the girl refused to get Roy cigarettes and beer. So, he grabbed her hair and dragged her into a bathroom to a bathtub already filled with water. Roy then tried to drown her, police said, and afterward threw her down a flight of stairs. The girl described later assaults by saying she felt she was treated like a “ragdoll” and that Roy told her he was raping her as “punishment,” police said. In another situation, the girl angered Roy by feeding a dog in his house, police said. So, Roy duct-taped her to a punching bag and beat her, causing bruising and a nosebleed, according to police. Roy threatened to kill his victim if she ever told anyone about it, police said.

There was no explanation regarding the time gap between the time the crimes were first reported and the date of arrest, other than charges were filed against the defendant after a “lengthy investigation,” police said.

Moreover, it was unclear what the suspect’s relationship was to the victim.

Roy was booked in jail and his bail was set at $200,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 9, reported Penn Live.

A spokesperson for the Lower Allen Township Police Department told Fox News Digital, “We are awaiting the preliminary hearing where we are confident that the charges will be bound over for trial.”

