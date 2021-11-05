Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















SMYRNA, Tenn. — A suspect who was on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list was struck and killed by a vehicle after running across a freeway while fleeing from a state trooper, authorities said.

Rodney Garrett, 59, died after being struck on I-840 Thursday morning in Smyrna. He was wanted for attempted criminal homicide, TBI said in a press statement.

A state trooper patrolling I-840 early Thursday spotted a man walking on the shoulder of the westbound side, according to Lt. Bill Miller of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The trooper thought Garrett fit the description of a suspect described in a police bulletin that authorities believed was armed, Fox News reported.

Furthermore, the trooper was able to see that the man on the freeway possessed a handgun. As a result, he activated his emergency lights and negotiated a u-turn in order to investigate, according to Miller.

Once the trooper made the turning movement, the suspect took off running across the highway and into the median. However, the fleeing suspect was struck by a vehicle when he entered eastbound traffic. He was killed by the impact of the collision, Miller said.

Chief Kevin Arnold of the Smyrna Police Department confirmed the fleeing suspect who died on the highway was Garrett.

The chief said Garrett was wanted as a suspect in a “domestic shooting” that happened just after midnight Monday, Fox reported.

Garrett was accused of shooting his wife, who is currently recovering at an area hospital, according to Arnold. The man remained at large until he was struck and killed on Thursday.