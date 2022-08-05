Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A retired police lieutenant from the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after his weapon negligently discharged and killed a special police officer during a training exercise, according reports.

Police received a call around 3:32 p.m. Thursday regarding a shooting inside the Anacostia Neighborhood Library. Responding officers found Maurica Manyan, 25, unresponsive from a gunshot wound, authorities said. The special officer was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive, Fox 5 reported.

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said Manyan was a special police officer who worked at the library.

Contee described the incident that led to Manyan’s death, and it sounded like a “negligent discharge” occurred, although he did not specifically use those words.

The shooting happened toward the end of an ASP baton training session being conducted inside a meeting room by retired Metropolitan police lieutenant Jesse Porter.

Jesse Porterhe reportedly fired a round that struck and killed Maurica Manyan. ( LinkedIn)

Porter, 58, fired a round that struck Manyan, according to the chief, although it is remains unclear what occurred prior to the weapon being discharged.

The lieutenant retired two years ago, and was conducting the training in a civilian capacity as a law enforcement trainer.

The incident remains under investigation as authorities try to determine why a loaded firearm was being used during a training session, the Daily Caller reported, or whether it occurred as officers prepared to depart the facility—a time when they re-arm themselves.

“The Metro Special Police Department (MSPD) is a private law enforcement agency authorized by the District of Columbia’s Municipal Regulations (DCMR) Title 6A, Chapter 11 to provide police, security, and protective services within our jurisdiction,” according to metrospd.org. “MSPD special police officers (SPOs) are commissioned police officers by the Mayor of the District of Columbia and they have full arrest powers on the property or within the geographical area that they are assigned to protect.”

