DEMAREST, N.J. — A Bronx-born rapper was arrested after police found illegal firearms and some marijuana during a raid at his New Jersey home, prosecutors said Tuesday.

A Boogie wit da Hoodie — whose real name is Artist Dubose — was hit with weapons and marijuana possession charges, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The arrest came a day after the musician was at the scene of a shooting outside a Teaneck nightclub, though the two incidents are unrelated, said Chief Detective Robert Anzilotti of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, NorthJersey.com reported.

Law enforcement authorities executed a search warrant at the 25-year-old rapper’s home in Demarest on Monday.

Officials didn’t say what their investigation was in connection to.

The search turned up four handguns, hollow point ammunition and various high-capacity magazines, as well as weed and drug paraphernalia, prosecutors said.

The report did not qualify why the weapons were illegally possessed.

Dubose performing in November 2017 (Wikipedia Commons)

Also charged were Quashaun Hagler, 33, of Buford Springs, Georgia, a personal security guard who was slapped with illegal weapons possession, and Samblou Camara, Dubose’s manager, who faces drug charges after police discovered marijuana and marijuana-derived edibles at his Bergenfield home, NorthJersey.com reported.