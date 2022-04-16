Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A rapper from Atlanta best known for the single “We Ready” is dead and his brother has been charged with murder, the DeKalb County Police Department said.

Arthur Eversole, aka Archie Eversole, 37, was shot on March 25 on Golf Vista Circle. Following the shooting he was transported to the hospital but eventually succumbed to his injuries. He died on April 3, WSB-TV reported.

According to DeKalb police, officers first responded to a gas station on Snapfinger Woods Drive. At the Chevron fuel station, they discovered Eversole suffering from a gunshot wound.

His brother, Alexander Krause, is responsible for the shooting, investigators concluded.

Hence, Krause was taken into custody following the shooting. When Eversole died more than a week later, the charges were upgraded from aggravated assault to murder, according to authorities.

Further investigative details were not provided.

Eversole’s biggest hit is a single titled “We Ready” from 2002, WSB-TV reported.

The song is known as a spirited sports motivator, particularly for the Atlanta United soccer club and its fans.

RIP Archie Eversole. Never played a single match for #ATLUTD, but will be forever engrained in its history. #WeReadyhttps://t.co/671NvAi4KI — Dirty South Soccer (@DirtySouthSoc) April 14, 2022

Eversole’s mother doesn’t believe his brother murdered him, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. She is the mother to both men.

“They had no arguments. They had no feuds,” she said. “OK, no. And I know that. Yesterday I talked to the neighbor next door. I asked her and I say: Did you hear any arguments? Did you hear any fights? She said no. She didn’t hear nothing. Not that day. Not any other day.”

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...