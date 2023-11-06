Quick thinking forklift operator holds theft suspect in air until police arrive

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

AKRON, Ohio – A quick thinking forklift operator held a theft suspect about “20 feet off the ground” while the man was inside a vehicle he reportedly tried to steal from a wrecking yard as police responded to make the arrest, according to reports.

When employees at Arlington Auto Wrecking in Akron, Ohio realized a man was inside one of their vehicles and stealing from the business, they raised the automobile in the air with a forklift and left it suspended off the ground until responding officers arrived. Their method of detention even had the 911 operator cracking up, 19 News Cleveland reported.

“So, he’s still in the car about 20 feet in the air in the loader,” the employee told a 911 dispatcher.

“Wonderful, that is the greatest thing I’ve ever heard,” the dispatcher said with a laugh. “We, we will get somebody out to you.”

Bodycam footage shows the SUV still suspended in the air before it was lowered after officers arrived to make the arrest.

“What’s your name, man?” one of the officers could be heard asking the suspect.

“None of your business, bro,” the man getting handcuffed replied.

When told he was under arrest, the suspect asked for what and said he was running from someone, Fox News Digital reported.

Employees told police they were fed up with thieves breaking into their shop and pilfering from them. So, when they caught a man who had broken into one of their cars for what they claim was the third time, they decided to take the unusual action and detain the suspect until officers arrived.

The Akron Police Department released bodycam footage of the Oct. 17 encounter involving the suspect who was identified as 26-year-old Alexander Funk.

“He broke into a car at the uh junkyard and before he could get out, he’s done it before, they got like the forklift and they had him like I’m not kidding like 20 feet off the ground, so when we got there, he went right into custody,” an officer told other personnel when he returned to the station.

Funk was charged with criminal trespassing and possessing criminal tools.

