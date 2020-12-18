The Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the thieves they stole two five-week-old Yorkiepoo puppies from a Millerstown kennel earlier this week.

Penn Live reports that a Millerstown woman told investigators one or multiple people stole the puppies from the kennel behind her home sometime between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The puppies are both male, reddish-brown and worth about $2,500 each, state police said.

Anyone with information can leave anonymous tips by calling the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477), or by submitting a tip online.

Crime Stoppers tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Photo Courtesy: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers