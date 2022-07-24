Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Portland, Oregon – After the homicide rate jumped 65% in Portland under the leadership of Mayor Ted Wheeler, who also doubles as the police commissioner, Wheeler has now promised to reduce the murder rate by 10%.

Wheeler and his minions think the residents are stupid.

Wheeler issued a new “emergency declaration” for the city of Portland this week, pledging to reduce homicides by 10% over the next two years by directing $2.4-million to “community groups and prevention efforts.”

It’s nothing new for Wheeler, who eliminated the traffic unit because of “equity” and did the same with the street crimes unit.

According to Wheeler, who has no law enforcement experience, yet has all but eradicated police work in the city, if police activity does not fall exactly across the demographics of the city, then the cops must be racist.

The only problem with that stupid idea is that law enforcement rarely gets to pick and choose their activity. Cops go to where crime is happening and they answer 911 calls from citizens.

If that equates to more minorities being arrested or being contacted by law enforcement, Wheeler should blame those citizens calling the cops rather than the cops responding to the citizens.

The problem is that most of those citizens are also minorities. Unlike Wheeler, they can’t afford to have personal security and they don’t live in a gated community.

But not to worry…Wheeler had a plan. Force the cops to stop making traffic stops, stop taking guns off the street and pretty much ignore the crime around them.

The plan failed miserably because it was dumb and now homicides are up along with police retirements.

Wheeler wants citizens to believe he cares and he now going to do something about it but it won’t work.

There were more black homicide victims in 2020 than 2019. There were more in 2021 than 2020 and unfortunately, it appears more blacks will die this year than in history.

Yes, there is an equity problem in Portland but it has everything to do with victimization by criminals and nothing to do with law enforcement.

Portland needs a leader that cares rather than virtue signals and until they get it, the bodies will keep dropping.

