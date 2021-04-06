Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















PORTLAND, Ore. — A man suspected of multiple firebomb attacks on Portland police officers last year — allegedly throwing Molotov Cocktails during violent demonstrations — was arrested last week in Indiana, authorities said Monday.

Malik Muhammed, 24, was taken into police custody in Indianapolis on multiple warrants, the Portland Police Bureau said. He is charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, attempted aggravated murder, unlawful manufacture of a destructive device, and unlawful use of a weapon, Fox News reported.

Police said Muhammed threw an incendiary device that didn’t explode at police officers on Sept. 21 at the Penumbra Kelly Building, which houses some Portland Police and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office operations.

On Sept. 23, he allegedly threw a firebomb that scorched the uniform of a police officer.

According to police, Muhammed’s actions were responsible for tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to windows in downtown Portland, including at the Historical Portland Society, during an Oct. 11 attack, Fox reported.

Muhammed is being held in Indiana pending an extradition hearing.