BURLINGTON, N.C. – A man who tried to force his way into a home left behind a crucial piece of identifying evidence when fleeing, his severed finger. The single digit remained inside a glove at the crime scene, according to police in North Carolina.

The Burlington Police Department said the detached finger led investigators to 67-year-old Vernon Forest Wilson. He’s subsequently been charged with multiple crimes, the police agency said in a press release.

On October 6, at approximately 7 a.m., Burlington officers responded to an “attempted home invasion,” according to the department, The News & Observer reported.

The resident went outside to start a vehicle in the driveway and was approached by an armed stranger when returning to the home, police said.

A struggle ensued between the victim and the suspect at the door as the armed individual tried gain entry. The suspect’s weapon discharged, grazing the victim’s chest. The resident was not seriously hurt and was able to slam the door and the suspect fled, the press statement said.

As police responded to investigate the crime, they discovered a glove at the scene. It contained a severed finger inside. They believe the glove belonged to the armed suspect who had tried to force his way into the residence.

Further investigation revealed the finger belonged to Wilson, police said.

According to investigator’s, Wilson’s finger was likely severed when the resident slammed the door shut on his hand.

Wilson was charged with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting injury, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited felon, WRAL reported.

He was transported and booked at the Alamance County Jail. His bond was set at $250,000.