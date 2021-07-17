Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri police officers cared for a dog that was discovered inside a hot car as they investigated the fatal shooting of its owner outside a Walmart on Wednesday, authorities said.

About an hour and a half into the homicide investigation, police received a call about a dog that remained in the victim’s vehicle, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Officers located the car and found “Zeke” inside the unlocked vehicle. They removed the pup from the hot automobile and took him to a local veterinarian. Officer Victoria Myers sat with Zeke as the canine waited to be admitted for the night. A Good Samaritan also donated $100 for Zeke’s care.

The following day, officers cared for Zeke until he could be reunited with his family, Fox News reported.

“This morning Officers Adamson and Bashioum picked up Zeke and took him to his regular vet where he is waiting to be picked up by family,” police said, adding that Zeke was “doing well.”

Police identified the shooting victim as Tanner L. Stichka. The suspect was identified as Robert D. Weiser, 45, of Bentonville, Ark., who has been booked in jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to KY3 Springfield.

No motive or details on the circumstances that led to the shooting have been released.

