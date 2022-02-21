Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The Fairfax County Police Department dispatched officers to a home in the 4200 block of Sonia Court in Alexandria regarding a person shot about 8 p.m. Saturday evening, FOX 5 Washington DC reported.

Responding officers discovered the wife of a pre-hire Fairfax County police recruit suffering from a gunshot wound. Although she was rushed to the hospital, the woman did not survive.

Police said they are investigating her death as a possible suicide.

FOX 5 also reported the unnamed woman was an active member of the U.S. Army.

Shortly after authorities departed the home around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the unnamed police recruit called 911 and asked for officers to return, FOX 5 reported.

When police arrived, they found the recruit had sustained a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. His death is also being investigated as a possible suicide.

The recruit was scheduled to attend the Fairfax County Police Academy in the coming weeks.

In addition to the apparent suicide investigations, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis has ordered an internal affairs investigation into how the incident was handled by officers, according to FOX 5.

The issue of concern to the chief is whether firearms in the home should have been collected under a Virginia red-flag law that allows weapons to be taken from those who may be a danger to themselves or others.

