JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The wife of an Alabama police officer was convicted of manslaughter on Friday in the shooting death of her husband during a fight, according to reports.

Vestavia Hills Police Officer Andrew Wade “Andy” Kimbrel, 42, was shot in May 2019 by his wife, Stephanie Keller, 45, at their Gardendale, Alabama, home.

Kimbrel died the following morning from a gunshot wound to the head. The couple’s two teenage children were home at the time of the shooting, AL.com reported.

“This is a tragic situation,’’ Jefferson County Circuit Judge Alaric May said before the verdict. “There are no winners.”

The jury deliberated for two days before reaching its decision. Keller had also been charged with intentional murder.

“We would like to thank the jury for their time and thoughtful deliberation,” Jefferson County Deputy District Attorney Will McComb said in a statement, Fox reported. “We are also happy for the family of Andrew Kimbrel and hope this can help bring a measure of closure for them. It was a difficult case to hear but we feel the jury has made the correct decision and we certainly respect their verdict.”

The Vestavia Hills Police Department offered reflective comments of support for Kimbrell as well as appreciation for the community, following the 2019 homicide.

“Andy was loved by his fellow officers and the community in which he chose to protect,” the department said in a statement, Law Officer reported.

Keller’s sentencing is scheduled for January. She has an exposure of 10 to 20 years in prison, AL.com reported.

During trial, prosecutors argued that Keller shot Kimbrel intentionally while she maintained it was an accident.

“While clearly disappointed in the decision reached in her case, Ms. Keller does appreciate that the jury unanimously rejected the State’s accusation that she intentionally caused the death of her husband,” Keller’s attorney Jason Wollitz said in a statement, according to WBRC. “Ms. Keller continues to steadfastly maintain her innocence and looks forward to having the Appellate Courts review her case.”