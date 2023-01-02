THERMOPOLIS, Wyoming — Thermopolis Police Officer Dood Jaussaud has restored a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air and converted it into a police car. Jaussaud said that the death of his grandfather sparked the idea.
“I’ve actually wanted a cop car before I even applied for the sheriff’s office and started in law enforcement,” he said. “When my grandpa passed away, we went to a car show the day after his funeral. I took his truck, my red truck that I have, was his little truck. They were raffling off a police department car in Mills, so I tried to get it. Then I thought, ‘Well, that’d be a really cool idea to find my own.’
Jaussaud, was already certified as a detention officer and while getting his patrol license, he found plenty of help according to Wyoming News.
Once others found out about the restoration project, he was given contacts around the country on where to obtain parts.
Jaussaud has put around $31,000 into the vehicle and plans to use it for special events, charities, and with children to promote the police department and law enforcement.