SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Police in Northern California say a UPS worker threatened a mass shooting, which led to his arrest Sunday. Investigators found more than 20,000 rounds of ammunition and several weapons including tactical-style rifles in his home, making his threats viable, USA TODAY reported.

Thomas Andrews, 32, sent threatening messages to his employer, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said in a statement posted on Facebook. The text messages said Andrews was planning a mass shooting at the UPS in Sunnyvale, the department said.

“He alluded to a mass shooting in his text messages,” Sunnyvale police Capt. Dan Pistor told the Associated Press. “I definitely think we avoided a tragedy.”

As a result of the threats, police launched an investigation. They learned Andrews was the registered owner of four handguns and a rifle, Sunnyvale DPS said. Patrol officers located Andrews and attempted to detain him late Sunday night, but he fled and led them in a vehicle pursuit.

Eventually, Andrews was captured with help from the California Highway Patrol, according to Sunnyvale police.

After Andrews was apprehended, police searched his home and found more than 20,000 rounds of handgun and rifle ammunition, numerous high capacity magazines, five tactical-style rifles, a shotgun, three handguns and body armor, according to officials.

Furthermore, tactical backpacks with ammunition were staged at the front door, the department said.

A UPS spokesman told USA TODAY that the company is aware of the situation and cooperating with authorities but had no further comment.

Andrews was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on charges of making criminal threats, evading police, driving under the influence and “several counts of weapons violations,” according to Sunnyvale police.