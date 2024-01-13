Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Police in the Canadian province of Quebec warned citizens against posting surveillance footage of their packages being stolen because it could violate the “private life” of the alleged thieves.

“Montreal West is known for its large porches, but around the holidays, those porches are a big target for thieves or ‘porch pirates,’” CTV News Montreal videojournalist Olivia O’Malley reported on Saturday.

“It’s something we deal with on a daily basis,” said Montreal West councilor responsible for public security Lauren Small-Pennefather.

“You have people that are following the vehicles, and when they see a parcel that’s dropped off, they then go and take the parcel if nobody comes to the door to retrieve the parcel,” Small-Pennefather told CTV.

The New York Post reported the province’s local police force, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) warned local citizens against sharing footage of alleged porch thieves.“

Canadian police warn residents not to post videos of thugs stealing packages: "You cannot post the images… we have a presumption of innocence & posting that could be a violation of private life" -Comms Officer Lt. Benoit Richard pic.twitter.com/F54gP32CaI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 12, 2024

You cannot post the images yourself because you have to remember, in Canada, we have a presumption of innocence and posting that picture could be a violation of private life,” SQ communications officer Lt. Benoit Richard warned.

“If you get some proof that somebody might have stolen something, call the police, give that proof to the police,” he said.

“We’ll do the investigation, bring that person to justice and file some charges.”

People who post security footage of their packages being stolen could face potential defamation charges, according to CTV.

