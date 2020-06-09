ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT Editor’s Note: Above photo not related to incident (see below for actual photo). Top photo courtesy Twitter.

A bloody pig head was left on a spike in front of an L.A. police station on Monday.

TMZ reports that the skull was discovered outside the LAPD’s Rampart station Saturday afternoon, and it was not clear whether the gesture was intended as a serious threat.

The agency is reviewing surveillance footage in the area.

Officers have been reminded to maintain a low profile right now while off-duty.