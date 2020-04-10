PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police officers were involved in a shootout with a man and a woman in the city’s Grays Ferry section early Friday morning, officials said.

The incident began around midnight on South Bailey Street near Dickinson Street, WPVI reported.

Responding officers arrived in the area after receiving reports of gunfire. Two uniformed officers entered through an alleyway after hearing there were people in a backyard in the area, according to investigators.

The officers said they saw a man and a woman outside a home on South Bailey Street. Within seconds of their observations, the woman opened fire on officers.

Investigators said the officers returned fire and then chased the two into a house where they were subsequently taken into custody, according to WPVI.

“The female was shot in the thigh and male was shot in the abdomen,” said Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton. “Inside, the officers did observe the female throw a silver semi-automatic handgun under the kitchen table, which was recovered. Also, inside the house was another semi-automatic handgun and a shotgun.”

Fortunately, authorities said none of the responding officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire. The identity of the suspects was not disclosed at the time of this report.