NBC10 apologized for the graphic during a subsequent newscast Thursday night and posted a written version on Facebook in response to a flood of comments expressing outrage:

“In a story on our 5 p.m. newscast that was meant to help police officers and other frontline city workers, we made a mistake. We intended to use a picture of the Philadelphia police shield that says ‘honor, integrity, and service.’ Instead, we mistakenly inserted a parody version that was disrespectful to everyone on the force. We regret the error. And we apologize to every man and woman on the Philadelphia police force.”