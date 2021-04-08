Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Philadelphia – A man was fatally wounded and a Philadelphia police officer was shot in the left foot during an incident Wednesday evening in the city’s Logan section according to police officials. There are limited details on the incident that occurred at approximately 6:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Somerville Avenue.

Police said officers at the scene fired their weapons when a 24 year old suspect fired several rounds at officers following a traffic stop.

Five officers reportedly fired their weapons. One man at the scene has been pronounced dead.

Despite the suspect shootings at officers, sources have told Law Officer that there is a concern for riots after it was revealed that the suspect was black and the officers were white.

This is an ongoing story.