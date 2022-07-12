Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PHILADELPHIA – A Philadelphia man was seen on video desperately fighting back against two armed robbers as he wrestled a gun away from one suspect and shot a second suspect who rushed him with weapon drawn Monday afternoon.

The crime occurred just before 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of East Cheltenham Avenue in the city’s Wissinoming neighborhood. The unnamed 46-year-old victim was found lying at the intersection of Cheltenham and Erdrick Street with gunshot wounds to his buttocks and left ankle. He was subsequently transported to a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police released surveillance video as they seek help identifying the attackers. Footage shows the victim and one suspect in a physical struggle that carries over from a sidewalk into the street, Fox News reported.

During the entanglement, the victim wrestled the gun away from the first suspect, and while still on the ground, a second suspect runs from down the street and began firing, the video shows. As a result, the victim returned fire and appeared to strike the second suspect at least once.

Both suspects ran to a dark-colored SUV and fled south on Erdrick Street, according to authorities. Police recovered a weapon from the scene. Thus far, no arrests have been made.

As of Sunday, robberies involving a handgun in Philadelphia spiked 63.21% year-to-date, rising to 1,526 from 935 reported during the same period in 2021, according to public police statistics.