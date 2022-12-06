Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PHILDADELPHIA – A Philadelphia gas station owner is fed up with rampant crime in the city, so he recently hired security guards donning Kevlar vests and equipped with sidearms and AR-15s or shotguns to protect his business.

Neil Patel is the operator of Karco gas station at Broad and Clearfield streets in North Philadelphia. He recruited Pennsylvania S.I.T.E Agents to keep his establishment and its customers safe since they have been repeatedly victimized, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported.

“They are forcing us to hire the security, high-level security, state level,” Patel said when speaking to the news outlet. “We are tired of this nonsense; robbery, drug trafficking, hanging around, gangs.”

A majority of the local residents and neighbors approve of the move, with 65% in favor and 35% opposed, according to an ongoing poll by FOX 29.

“I listen to them, but according to some people, violent people, they carry the guns, they’re not afraid of them? This is the protection for the neighborhood and the customers,” said Patel.

Local resident Korrie Berry said she supports the presence of armed security since the gas station is frequently victimized.

“If you’re trying to get gas and you live in a bad area, and the only place is here and they’re getting robbed all the time, I mean, I support the owner,” she said.

Another resident was not in favor, saying, “Guns like that should be on the battlefield.”

Sadly, he’s overlooking the reality that elements of battle have become commonplace on inner-city streets, which have forced business owners like Patel to defend their personal safety and property interests.

Since hiring and deploying armed security guards, Patel said the crimes and loitering has no longer been a problem, FOX reported.

