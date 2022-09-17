Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PHILADELPHIA – A Philadelphia police dispatcher was the victim of a violent robbery Thursday morning immediately outside police headquarters, officials confirmed.

A suspect “ran up to her from behind and grabbed her purse knocking her to the ground,” the Philadelphia Police Department said in its News and Alerts Blotter. “The suspect then dragged the complainant on the sidewalk and eventually into the street until he was able to take the purse.”

The 25-year-old victim was brazenly attacked about 5:41 a.m. on Callowhill Street. The suspect fled south on 15th Street, police said. They are seeking the public’s help to identify the perpetrator.

“The victim was transported to Einstein Hospital for injuries sustained from this incident,” law enforcement authorities revealed.

Gordon Zimmett, the state employees union president, said, “Her shift starts at six. She was a few steps, literally a few steps from the door. … The worst thing you can have is people thinking police headquarters isn’t safe.”

Zimmett confirmed the dispatcher is recovering after being hospitalized, NBC Philadelphia reported.

According to police, the suspect is described as a Black male, 6’0″ tall, thin build, dark skin, balding, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a “Puma” logo on the front blue jogger pants with light stripes on the side, black sneakers and carrying a black “Nike Air” backpack.

