LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, Pa. — Law enforcement authorities in Chester County have made an arrest in a homicide involving the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old student inside a Lincoln University dormitory on Feb. 16.

Nydira Smith of Philadelphia was taken into custody by the Lincoln University Police Department, according to the police agency and the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, WPVI-TV reported.

Smith, 39, was charged with fatally stabbing Jawine Evans, 21, in the neck at a dormitory hall on campus. The suspect is also accused of stabbing two additional students — Eric Dickerson, 22, and Clifton Walker, 22, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported.

Smith is the sister of a student at Lincoln University who was involved in a fight with all three students shortly before the stabbings occurred, according to the New York Post.

Detectives obtained footage of the incident from social media. In the video, Evans, Dickerson and Walker are seen, in addition to two females, according to police.

The criminal complaint says Smith is seen in the video wearing a light-colored sweatshirt with a yellow and black hat and a knife in her right hand, FOX 29 reported.

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan concluded the homicide was premeditated.

“We believe it was premeditated. She took an hour and a half to drive from her home in West Mount Airy out to Lincoln University with a knife to join in a fight with the intent to kill,” Ryan said.

Smith, 39, is being held without bail in Chester County Prison. Her charges include first- and third-degree murder, possessing an instrument of a crime, and aggravated assault, according to Daily Local News.

Police arrive outside the scene at Lincoln University campus after responding to reports of the stabbing. (Screenshot WPVI-TV)

Evans was a senior at Lincoln University set to graduate from the HBCU school this year. His family released a statement thanking investigators and expressing their grief.

“My husband and I are devastated over the loss of our beloved son Jawine. We thought he would be safe on the campus of Lincoln University, and never dreamed such a terrible thing could happen here. We’re stunned at the lax security but extremely grateful to Chester County law enforcement for catching Jawine’s killer, and for DA Ryan’s comments showing she is taking a strong public stand to bring his killer to justice,” Jawine’s mother, Beverly Evans, said, according to FOX 29.

Lincoln University released a statement to WPVI-TV following the bloody homicide on campus.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred on campus last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We take the safety of our students seriously and are working with local authorities as there is an ongoing investigation. We have no further comment at this time.”

