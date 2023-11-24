Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A Pennsylvania police officer was shot early Friday. Officers returned fire and the gunman was wounded before fleeing the scene. He was later taken into custody and is facing multiple charges, according to a report.

The officer was shot about 3:30 a.m. during a call of domestic violence in the 200 block of Arlington Ave. in North Versailles, WPXI reported.

Officers with the North Versailles Police Department encountered a man in an alley behind a house related to the DV call, investigators said. The man was non-compliant and refused to obey commands. Police deployed a Taser, but it was unclear if the device was effective.

During the confrontation, the man pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds at officers, according to law enforcement authorities.

One of the officers was struck by gunfire and transported to a nearby hospital and was said to be in stable condition. Police returned fire and the suspect fled the scene.

Allegheny County police were sought and subsequently able to identify the suspect as 46-year-old Ian Fields.

While processing the crime scene, a county police detective located Fields in the 200 block of Washington Road at about 8:30 a.m. Fields, who was shot during the exchange of gunfire with police, was arrested without further incident, WPXI reported.

The wounded officer was not identified, but was later released from the hospital to recover at home, officials said.

Fields was transported to a hospital for treatment. Once he is medically cleared, police said he will be booked at the Allegheny County Jail for charges that include aggravated assault and assault of a law enforcement officer.