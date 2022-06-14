“Really, we need to get back to law and order,” he continued. “Chaos has had too much of a reign in Philadelphia, and it’s time to stop it.”

The lawmakers introduced the articles of impeachment on Monday, which Krasner called “unconstitutional.”

“It certainly isn’t an easy process, and it’s an extraordinary step,” O’Neal said. “But we’re confident that this is going to be a bipartisan effort. Larry Krasner’s failures as a district attorney in Philadelphia are well known and very public.”

Meanwhile, leftist San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin proved too radical even for the liberal city and was booted from office during a recall election last week, Law Officer reported.

In Los Angeles, 98 percent of the local prosecutors support the effort to recall another radical district attorney, George Gascon. Moreover, 30 of 88 cities in Los Angeles County passed votes of no confidence in him, according to Ballotpedia.

To get Gascon’s recall on the ballot, supporters must collect 566,857 signatures by July 6, 2022. As of June 8, they had gathered more than 500,000 signatures, Spectrum News reported.